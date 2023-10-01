Mac Benchmarks

Welcome to the Geekbench Mac Benchmark Chart. The data on this chart is calculated from Geekbench 6 results users have uploaded to the Geekbench Browser. To make sure the results accurately reflect the average performance of each Mac, the chart only includes Macs with at least five unique results in the Geekbench Browser.

Geekbench 6 scores are calibrated against a baseline score of 2500 (which is the score of an Intel Core i7-12700). Higher scores are better, with double the score indicating double the performance.

Curious how your Mac (or PC) compares?

This chart was last updated about 10 hours ago.