Mac Benchmarks

Welcome to the Geekbench Mac Benchmark Chart. The data on this chart is calculated from Geekbench 6 results users have uploaded to the Geekbench Browser. To make sure the results accurately reflect the average performance of each Mac, the chart only includes Macs with at least five unique results in the Geekbench Browser.
Geekbench 6 scores are calibrated against a baseline score of 2500 (which is the score of an Intel Core i7-12700). Higher scores are better, with double the score indicating double the performance.
Curious how your Mac (or PC) compares? Download Geekbench 6 and find out how your computer measures up to the Macs on this chart.
This chart was last updated about 10 hours ago.
|Mac
|Score
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Max @ 3.7 GHz (12 cores)
|2749
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Max @ 3.7 GHz (12 cores)
|2749
|
|
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
|2643
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
|2642
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
|2640
|
|
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (10 cores)
|2639
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (10 cores)
|2629
|
|
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
|2624
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2022)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
|2590
|
|
MacBook Air (2022)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
|2561
|
|
Mac Studio
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|2392
|
|
Mac Studio
Apple M1 Ultra @ 3.2 GHz (20 cores)
|2377
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|2373
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|2373
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|2368
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|2368
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|2358
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|2344
|
|
iMac (24-inch Mid 2021)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|2329
|
|
iMac (24-inch Mid 2021)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|2329
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|2328
|
|
MacBook Air (Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|2327
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i9-10910 @ 3.6 GHz (10 cores)
|1635
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz (8 cores)
|1610
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i9-9900K @ 3.6 GHz (8 cores)
|1585
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-10600 @ 3.3 GHz (6 cores)
|1548
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-9600K @ 3.7 GHz (6 cores)
|1463
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700K @ 4.2 GHz (4 cores)
|1445
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i7-8700 @ 3.2 GHz (6 cores)
|1445
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-10500 @ 3.1 GHz (6 cores)
|1442
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i7-8700B @ 3.2 GHz (6 cores)
|1398
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-8569U @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|1389
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8600 @ 3.1 GHz (6 cores)
|1387
|
|
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2170B @ 2.5 GHz (14 cores)
|1365
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i7-1068NG7 @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|1359
|
|
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2191B @ 2.3 GHz (18 cores)
|1358
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-8557U @ 1.7 GHz (4 cores)
|1351
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9880H @ 2.3 GHz (8 cores)
|1345
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i9-9880H @ 2.3 GHz (8 cores)
|1337
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3245 @ 3.2 GHz (16 cores)
|1336
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3275M @ 2.5 GHz (28 cores)
|1335
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8500 @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
|1334
|
|
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2150B @ 3.0 GHz (10 cores)
|1332
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
|1332
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
|1327
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
|1327
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
|1323
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7600K @ 3.8 GHz (4 cores)
|1322
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3235 @ 3.3 GHz (12 cores)
|1321
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i5-8500B @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
|1320
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8500 @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
|1316
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz (4 cores)
|1315
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
|1315
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i9-8950HK @ 2.9 GHz (6 cores)
|1293
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
|1293
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-1038NG7 @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
|1291
|
|
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2140B @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|1290
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7600 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
|1284
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8850H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
|1251
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8559U @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|1240
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3223 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
|1240
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3265M @ 2.7 GHz (24 cores)
|1227
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina)
Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0 GHz (4 cores)
|1226
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8750H @ 2.2 GHz (6 cores)
|1226
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.3 GHz (4 cores)
|1219
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i7-5775R @ 3.3 GHz (4 cores)
|1212
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|1207
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i3-8100B @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
|1204
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i5-8279U @ 2.4 GHz (4 cores)
|1204
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|1185
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i3-8100 @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
|1182
|
|
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i5-1030NG7 @ 1.1 GHz (4 cores)
|1179
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7920HQ @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
|1164
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i5-8257U @ 1.4 GHz (4 cores)
|1160
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7567U @ 3.5 GHz (2 cores)
|1157
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-8257U @ 1.4 GHz (4 cores)
|1150
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7820HQ @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
|1134
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|1132
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|1132
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-6500 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
|1122
|
|
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i3-1000NG4 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
|1118
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7400 @ 3.0 GHz (4 cores)
|1117
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i5-8259U @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|1116
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7360U @ 2.3 GHz (2 cores)
|1115
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5675R @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
|1108
|
|
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i7-1060NG7 @ 1.2 GHz (4 cores)
|1106
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6920HQ @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
|1103
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|1103
|
|
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4771 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
|1100
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7360U @ 2.3 GHz (2 cores)
|1090
|
|
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4670 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|1071
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina)
Intel Core i5-4690 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
|1071
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7267U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
|1071
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6567U @ 3.3 GHz (2 cores)
|1070
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|1061
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
|1055
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
|1055
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4960HQ @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|1052
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6820HQ @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|1045
|
|
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
|1028
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570S @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
|1025
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
|1014
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5575R @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|1005
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6700HQ @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|992
|
|
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5650U @ 2.2 GHz (2 cores)
|981
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6267U @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
|969
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4770HQ @ 2.2 GHz (4 cores)
|968
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5287U @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
|965
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6287U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
|959
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4578U @ 3.0 GHz (2 cores)
|955
|
|
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7Y75 @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|955
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4850HQ @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|953
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570R @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|953
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5557U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
|927
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6360U @ 2.0 GHz (2 cores)
|926
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4308U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
|923
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5650U @ 2.2 GHz (2 cores)
|920
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4770HQ @ 2.2 GHz (4 cores)
|915
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i7-4578U @ 3.0 GHz (2 cores)
|912
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4750HQ @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
|910
|
|
MacBook Air (Late 2018)
Intel Core i5-8210Y @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
|891
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5257U @ 2.7 GHz (2 cores)
|887
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4308U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
|877
|
|
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core m3-7Y32 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
|869
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4278U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
|853
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i7-4650U @ 1.7 GHz (2 cores)
|848
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4558U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
|845
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4278U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
|839
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4288U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
|823
|
|
MacBook Air (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-5350U @ 1.8 GHz (2 cores)
|815
|
|
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7Y54 @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
|797
|
|
iMac (27-inch Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|777
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
|771
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1680 v2 @ 3.0 GHz (8 cores)
|768
|
|
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
|763
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4258U @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
|760
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1650 v2 @ 3.5 GHz (6 cores)
|756
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1620 v2 @ 3.7 GHz (4 cores)
|753
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|753
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
|745
|
|
MacBook (Early 2016)
Intel Core m5-6Y54 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
|737
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|725
|
|
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2600 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|716
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Early 2013)
Intel Core i7-3740QM @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|716
|
|
MacBook Pro (Retina)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|712
|
|
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|711
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2600S @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|704
|
|
MacBook (Early 2016)
Intel Core m3-6Y30 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
|701
|
|
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2500S @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|695
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|689
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|679
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3520M @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
|672
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-2697 v2 @ 2.7 GHz (12 cores)
|671
|
|
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
|652
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i5-4250U @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
|652
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Early 2013)
Intel Core i7-3635QM @ 2.4 GHz (4 cores)
|651
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|650
|
|
MacBook (Early 2015)
Intel Core M-5Y31 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
|642
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|637
|
|
MacBook Pro (Retina)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|634
|
|
MacBook Air (11-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i5-4250U @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
|634
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|620
|
|
MacBook (Early 2015)
Intel Core M-5Y51 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
|608
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon W3680 @ 3.3 GHz (6 cores)
|555
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2012)
Intel Xeon X5675 @ 3.1 GHz (12 cores)
|549
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Early 2011)
Intel Core i7-2635QM @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
|542
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
|540
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3667U @ 2.0 GHz (2 cores)
|539
|
|
Mac mini (Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2635QM @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
|535
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
|532
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon X5670 @ 2.9 GHz (12 cores)
|528
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
|526
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i5-3427U @ 1.8 GHz (2 cores)
|516
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
|513
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2011)
Intel Core i5-2435M @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
|498
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon W3565 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
|496
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon X5650 @ 2.7 GHz (12 cores)
|493
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon E5620 @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
|418
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2012)
Intel Xeon E5645 @ 2.4 GHz (12 cores)
|411
|
|
Mac Pro (Early 2008)
Intel Xeon E5462 @ 2.8 GHz (8 cores)
|362
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2010)
Intel Core i3-540 @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
|326
|
|
MacBook (Mid 2010)
Intel Core 2 Duo P8600 @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
|276
|
|Mac
|Score
|
Mac Studio
Apple M1 Ultra @ 3.2 GHz (20 cores)
|17366
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Max @ 3.7 GHz (12 cores)
|14428
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Max @ 3.7 GHz (12 cores)
|14428
|
|
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
|14135
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
|14078
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
|14035
|
|
Mac Studio
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|12283
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|12134
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|12134
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|12077
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
|12077
|
|
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (10 cores)
|12064
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (10 cores)
|11972
|
|
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|10263
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3275M @ 2.5 GHz (28 cores)
|10102
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3245 @ 3.2 GHz (16 cores)
|10040
|
|
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
|9672
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2022)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
|9610
|
|
MacBook Air (2022)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
|9556
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3265M @ 2.7 GHz (24 cores)
|9541
|
|
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2191B @ 2.3 GHz (18 cores)
|9460
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3235 @ 3.3 GHz (12 cores)
|9103
|
|
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2170B @ 2.5 GHz (14 cores)
|8764
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|8353
|
|
iMac (24-inch Mid 2021)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|8276
|
|
iMac (24-inch Mid 2021)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|8276
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i9-10910 @ 3.6 GHz (10 cores)
|8258
|
|
MacBook Air (Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|8256
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|8226
|
|
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2150B @ 3.0 GHz (10 cores)
|7885
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz (8 cores)
|7774
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i9-9900K @ 3.6 GHz (8 cores)
|7537
|
|
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2140B @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
|7238
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3223 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
|7102
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-10600 @ 3.3 GHz (6 cores)
|6384
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
|6350
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i9-9880H @ 2.3 GHz (8 cores)
|6180
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
|6025
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
|6025
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i7-8700 @ 3.2 GHz (6 cores)
|6023
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-10500 @ 3.1 GHz (6 cores)
|5998
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9880H @ 2.3 GHz (8 cores)
|5924
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-9600K @ 3.7 GHz (6 cores)
|5479
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i7-8700B @ 3.2 GHz (6 cores)
|5446
|
|
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
|5243
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8600 @ 3.1 GHz (6 cores)
|5187
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
|5073
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i9-8950HK @ 2.9 GHz (6 cores)
|5042
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8500 @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
|5037
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-2697 v2 @ 2.7 GHz (12 cores)
|4904
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8750H @ 2.2 GHz (6 cores)
|4874
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8500 @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
|4857
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8850H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
|4854
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i5-8500B @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
|4777
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700K @ 4.2 GHz (4 cores)
|4768
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-8569U @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|4643
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i7-1068NG7 @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|4611
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
|4564
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1680 v2 @ 3.0 GHz (8 cores)
|4438
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-1038NG7 @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
|4364
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz (4 cores)
|4350
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-8557U @ 1.7 GHz (4 cores)
|4304
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i7-5775R @ 3.3 GHz (4 cores)
|4277
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8559U @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|4179
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i5-8279U @ 2.4 GHz (4 cores)
|4136
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2012)
Intel Xeon X5675 @ 3.1 GHz (12 cores)
|4039
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i5-8259U @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|4028
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina)
Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0 GHz (4 cores)
|4020
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-8257U @ 1.4 GHz (4 cores)
|3949
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i5-8257U @ 1.4 GHz (4 cores)
|3912
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7600K @ 3.8 GHz (4 cores)
|3788
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon X5670 @ 2.9 GHz (12 cores)
|3716
|
|
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4771 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
|3695
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7920HQ @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
|3695
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7820HQ @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
|3671
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7600 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
|3657
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6920HQ @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
|3637
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|3616
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|3616
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|3588
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4960HQ @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|3577
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i3-8100 @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
|3571
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i3-8100B @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
|3570
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1650 v2 @ 3.5 GHz (6 cores)
|3562
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon X5650 @ 2.7 GHz (12 cores)
|3560
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
|3527
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
|3527
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6820HQ @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|3499
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|3461
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
|3458
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4770HQ @ 2.2 GHz (4 cores)
|3441
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|3433
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5675R @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
|3400
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|3397
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.3 GHz (4 cores)
|3392
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6700HQ @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|3356
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4850HQ @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|3295
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7400 @ 3.0 GHz (4 cores)
|3206
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4770HQ @ 2.2 GHz (4 cores)
|3191
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4750HQ @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
|3168
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-6500 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
|3168
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5575R @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|3020
|
|
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4670 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|3012
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2012)
Intel Xeon E5645 @ 2.4 GHz (12 cores)
|2977
|
|
iMac (27-inch Retina)
Intel Core i5-4690 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
|2954
|
|
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
|2924
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570R @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|2871
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570S @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
|2822
|
|
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i5-1030NG7 @ 1.1 GHz (4 cores)
|2696
|
|
iMac (27-inch Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|2635
|
|
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1620 v2 @ 3.7 GHz (4 cores)
|2629
|
|
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i7-1060NG7 @ 1.2 GHz (4 cores)
|2591
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon W3680 @ 3.3 GHz (6 cores)
|2557
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon E5620 @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
|2444
|
|
MacBook Pro (Retina)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|2420
|
|
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2600 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
|2416
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7567U @ 3.5 GHz (2 cores)
|2359
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|2358
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
|2323
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Early 2013)
Intel Core i7-3635QM @ 2.4 GHz (4 cores)
|2311
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7360U @ 2.3 GHz (2 cores)
|2294
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7360U @ 2.3 GHz (2 cores)
|2287
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Early 2013)
Intel Core i7-3740QM @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|2259
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7267U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
|2252
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6567U @ 3.3 GHz (2 cores)
|2195
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|2158
|
|
MacBook Pro (Retina)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|2095
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
|2050
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2600S @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
|2044
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6267U @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
|1987
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6287U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
|1962
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5287U @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
|1935
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6360U @ 2.0 GHz (2 cores)
|1900
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5557U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
|1899
|
|
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i3-1000NG4 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
|1894
|
|
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5650U @ 2.2 GHz (2 cores)
|1870
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4578U @ 3.0 GHz (2 cores)
|1859
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i7-4578U @ 3.0 GHz (2 cores)
|1829
|
|
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
|1827
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5257U @ 2.7 GHz (2 cores)
|1798
|
|
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2500S @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
|1789
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4308U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
|1770
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5650U @ 2.2 GHz (2 cores)
|1764
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4308U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
|1753
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4278U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
|1724
|
|
MacBook Pro (15-inch Early 2011)
Intel Core i7-2635QM @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
|1721
|
|
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7Y75 @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|1721
|
|
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon W3565 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
|1714
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4558U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
|1675
|
|
Mac Pro (Early 2008)
Intel Xeon E5462 @ 2.8 GHz (8 cores)
|1665
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4288U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
|1657
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4278U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
|1653
|
|
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core m3-7Y32 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
|1625
|
|
MacBook Air (Late 2018)
Intel Core i5-8210Y @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
|1614
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i7-4650U @ 1.7 GHz (2 cores)
|1599
|
|
Mac mini (Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2635QM @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
|1592
|
|
MacBook Air (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-5350U @ 1.8 GHz (2 cores)
|1572
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4258U @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
|1511
|
|
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7Y54 @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
|1490
|
|
MacBook (Early 2016)
Intel Core m5-6Y54 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
|1481
|
|
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
|1479
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|1470
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
|1444
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
|1434
|
|
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|1398
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
|1374
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|1335
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
|1330
|
|
MacBook Air (11-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i5-4250U @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
|1311
|
|
MacBook (Early 2016)
Intel Core m3-6Y30 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
|1310
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3520M @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
|1299
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i5-4250U @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
|1269
|
|
MacBook (Early 2015)
Intel Core M-5Y31 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
|1191
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3667U @ 2.0 GHz (2 cores)
|1177
|
|
MacBook (Early 2015)
Intel Core M-5Y51 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
|1116
|
|
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
|1105
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
|1071
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
|1041
|
|
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2011)
Intel Core i5-2435M @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
|994
|
|
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i5-3427U @ 1.8 GHz (2 cores)
|980
|
|
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2010)
Intel Core i3-540 @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
|655
|
|
MacBook (Mid 2010)
Intel Core 2 Duo P8600 @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
|470
|