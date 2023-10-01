Mac Benchmarks

Welcome to the Geekbench Mac Benchmark Chart. The data on this chart is calculated from Geekbench 6 results users have uploaded to the Geekbench Browser. To make sure the results accurately reflect the average performance of each Mac, the chart only includes Macs with at least five unique results in the Geekbench Browser.

Geekbench 6 scores are calibrated against a baseline score of 2500 (which is the score of an Intel Core i7-12700). Higher scores are better, with double the score indicating double the performance.

Curious how your Mac (or PC) compares? Download Geekbench 6 and find out how your computer measures up to the Macs on this chart.

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Max @ 3.7 GHz (12 cores)
2749
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Max @ 3.7 GHz (12 cores)
2749
 
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
2643
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
2642
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
2640
 
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (10 cores)
2639
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (10 cores)
2629
 
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
2624
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2022)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
2590
 
MacBook Air (2022)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
2561
 
Mac Studio
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
2392
 
Mac Studio
Apple M1 Ultra @ 3.2 GHz (20 cores)
2377
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
2373
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
2373
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
2368
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
2368
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
2358
 
Mac mini (Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
2344
 
iMac (24-inch Mid 2021)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
2329
 
iMac (24-inch Mid 2021)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
2329
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
2328
 
MacBook Air (Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
2327
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i9-10910 @ 3.6 GHz (10 cores)
1635
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz (8 cores)
1610
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i9-9900K @ 3.6 GHz (8 cores)
1585
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-10600 @ 3.3 GHz (6 cores)
1548
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-9600K @ 3.7 GHz (6 cores)
1463
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700K @ 4.2 GHz (4 cores)
1445
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i7-8700 @ 3.2 GHz (6 cores)
1445
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-10500 @ 3.1 GHz (6 cores)
1442
 
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i7-8700B @ 3.2 GHz (6 cores)
1398
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-8569U @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
1389
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8600 @ 3.1 GHz (6 cores)
1387
 
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2170B @ 2.5 GHz (14 cores)
1365
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i7-1068NG7 @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
1359
 
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2191B @ 2.3 GHz (18 cores)
1358
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-8557U @ 1.7 GHz (4 cores)
1351
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9880H @ 2.3 GHz (8 cores)
1345
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i9-9880H @ 2.3 GHz (8 cores)
1337
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3245 @ 3.2 GHz (16 cores)
1336
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3275M @ 2.5 GHz (28 cores)
1335
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8500 @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
1334
 
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2150B @ 3.0 GHz (10 cores)
1332
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
1332
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
1327
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
1327
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
1323
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7600K @ 3.8 GHz (4 cores)
1322
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3235 @ 3.3 GHz (12 cores)
1321
 
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i5-8500B @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
1320
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8500 @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
1316
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz (4 cores)
1315
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
1315
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i9-8950HK @ 2.9 GHz (6 cores)
1293
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
1293
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-1038NG7 @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
1291
 
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2140B @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
1290
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7600 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
1284
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8850H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
1251
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8559U @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
1240
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3223 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
1240
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3265M @ 2.7 GHz (24 cores)
1227
 
iMac (27-inch Retina)
Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0 GHz (4 cores)
1226
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8750H @ 2.2 GHz (6 cores)
1226
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.3 GHz (4 cores)
1219
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i7-5775R @ 3.3 GHz (4 cores)
1212
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
1207
 
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i3-8100B @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
1204
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i5-8279U @ 2.4 GHz (4 cores)
1204
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
1185
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i3-8100 @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
1182
 
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i5-1030NG7 @ 1.1 GHz (4 cores)
1179
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7920HQ @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
1164
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i5-8257U @ 1.4 GHz (4 cores)
1160
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7567U @ 3.5 GHz (2 cores)
1157
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-8257U @ 1.4 GHz (4 cores)
1150
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7820HQ @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
1134
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
1132
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
1132
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-6500 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
1122
 
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i3-1000NG4 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
1118
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7400 @ 3.0 GHz (4 cores)
1117
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i5-8259U @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
1116
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7360U @ 2.3 GHz (2 cores)
1115
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5675R @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
1108
 
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i7-1060NG7 @ 1.2 GHz (4 cores)
1106
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6920HQ @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
1103
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
1103
 
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4771 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
1100
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7360U @ 2.3 GHz (2 cores)
1090
 
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4670 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
1071
 
iMac (27-inch Retina)
Intel Core i5-4690 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
1071
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7267U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
1071
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6567U @ 3.3 GHz (2 cores)
1070
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
1061
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
1055
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
1055
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4960HQ @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
1052
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6820HQ @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
1045
 
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
1028
 
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570S @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
1025
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
1014
 
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5575R @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
1005
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6700HQ @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
992
 
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5650U @ 2.2 GHz (2 cores)
981
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6267U @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
969
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4770HQ @ 2.2 GHz (4 cores)
968
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5287U @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
965
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6287U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
959
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4578U @ 3.0 GHz (2 cores)
955
 
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7Y75 @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
955
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4850HQ @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
953
 
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570R @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
953
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5557U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
927
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6360U @ 2.0 GHz (2 cores)
926
 
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4308U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
923
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5650U @ 2.2 GHz (2 cores)
920
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4770HQ @ 2.2 GHz (4 cores)
915
 
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i7-4578U @ 3.0 GHz (2 cores)
912
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4750HQ @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
910
 
MacBook Air (Late 2018)
Intel Core i5-8210Y @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
891
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5257U @ 2.7 GHz (2 cores)
887
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4308U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
877
 
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core m3-7Y32 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
869
 
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4278U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
853
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i7-4650U @ 1.7 GHz (2 cores)
848
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4558U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
845
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4278U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
839
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4288U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
823
 
MacBook Air (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-5350U @ 1.8 GHz (2 cores)
815
 
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7Y54 @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
797
 
iMac (27-inch Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
777
 
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
771
 
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1680 v2 @ 3.0 GHz (8 cores)
768
 
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
763
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4258U @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
760
 
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1650 v2 @ 3.5 GHz (6 cores)
756
 
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1620 v2 @ 3.7 GHz (4 cores)
753
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
753
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
745
 
MacBook (Early 2016)
Intel Core m5-6Y54 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
737
 
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
725
 
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2600 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
716
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Early 2013)
Intel Core i7-3740QM @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
716
 
MacBook Pro (Retina)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
712
 
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
711
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2600S @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
704
 
MacBook (Early 2016)
Intel Core m3-6Y30 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
701
 
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2500S @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
695
 
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
689
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
679
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3520M @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
672
 
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-2697 v2 @ 2.7 GHz (12 cores)
671
 
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
652
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i5-4250U @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
652
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Early 2013)
Intel Core i7-3635QM @ 2.4 GHz (4 cores)
651
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
650
 
MacBook (Early 2015)
Intel Core M-5Y31 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
642
 
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
637
 
MacBook Pro (Retina)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
634
 
MacBook Air (11-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i5-4250U @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
634
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
620
 
MacBook (Early 2015)
Intel Core M-5Y51 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
608
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon W3680 @ 3.3 GHz (6 cores)
555
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2012)
Intel Xeon X5675 @ 3.1 GHz (12 cores)
549
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Early 2011)
Intel Core i7-2635QM @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
542
 
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
540
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3667U @ 2.0 GHz (2 cores)
539
 
Mac mini (Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2635QM @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
535
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
532
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon X5670 @ 2.9 GHz (12 cores)
528
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
526
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i5-3427U @ 1.8 GHz (2 cores)
516
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
513
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2011)
Intel Core i5-2435M @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
498
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon W3565 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
496
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon X5650 @ 2.7 GHz (12 cores)
493
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon E5620 @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
418
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2012)
Intel Xeon E5645 @ 2.4 GHz (12 cores)
411
 
Mac Pro (Early 2008)
Intel Xeon E5462 @ 2.8 GHz (8 cores)
362
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2010)
Intel Core i3-540 @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
326
 
MacBook (Mid 2010)
Intel Core 2 Duo P8600 @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
276
 
Mac Studio
Apple M1 Ultra @ 3.2 GHz (20 cores)
17366
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Max @ 3.7 GHz (12 cores)
14428
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Max @ 3.7 GHz (12 cores)
14428
 
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
14135
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
14078
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (12 cores)
14035
 
Mac Studio
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
12283
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
12134
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
12134
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
12077
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Max @ 3.2 GHz (10 cores)
12077
 
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (10 cores)
12064
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
Apple M2 Pro @ 3.5 GHz (10 cores)
11972
 
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
Apple M1 Pro @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
10263
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3275M @ 2.5 GHz (28 cores)
10102
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3245 @ 3.2 GHz (16 cores)
10040
 
Mac mini (2023)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
9672
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2022)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
9610
 
MacBook Air (2022)
Apple M2 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
9556
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3265M @ 2.7 GHz (24 cores)
9541
 
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2191B @ 2.3 GHz (18 cores)
9460
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3235 @ 3.3 GHz (12 cores)
9103
 
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2170B @ 2.5 GHz (14 cores)
8764
 
Mac mini (Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
8353
 
iMac (24-inch Mid 2021)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
8276
 
iMac (24-inch Mid 2021)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
8276
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i9-10910 @ 3.6 GHz (10 cores)
8258
 
MacBook Air (Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
8256
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2020)
Apple M1 @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
8226
 
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2150B @ 3.0 GHz (10 cores)
7885
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz (8 cores)
7774
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i9-9900K @ 3.6 GHz (8 cores)
7537
 
iMac Pro (Late 2017)
Intel Xeon W-2140B @ 3.2 GHz (8 cores)
7238
 
Mac Pro (Late 2019)
Intel Xeon W-3223 @ 3.5 GHz (8 cores)
7102
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-10600 @ 3.3 GHz (6 cores)
6384
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
6350
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i9-9880H @ 2.3 GHz (8 cores)
6180
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
6025
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9980HK @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
6025
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i7-8700 @ 3.2 GHz (6 cores)
6023
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-10500 @ 3.1 GHz (6 cores)
5998
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i9-9880H @ 2.3 GHz (8 cores)
5924
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-9600K @ 3.7 GHz (6 cores)
5479
 
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i7-8700B @ 3.2 GHz (6 cores)
5446
 
MacBook Pro (16-inch Late 2019)
Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
5243
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8600 @ 3.1 GHz (6 cores)
5187
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
5073
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i9-8950HK @ 2.9 GHz (6 cores)
5042
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8500 @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
5037
 
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-2697 v2 @ 2.7 GHz (12 cores)
4904
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8750H @ 2.2 GHz (6 cores)
4874
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i5-8500 @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
4857
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8850H @ 2.6 GHz (6 cores)
4854
 
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i5-8500B @ 3.0 GHz (6 cores)
4777
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700K @ 4.2 GHz (4 cores)
4768
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-8569U @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
4643
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i7-1068NG7 @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
4611
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
4564
 
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1680 v2 @ 3.0 GHz (8 cores)
4438
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-1038NG7 @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
4364
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz (4 cores)
4350
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i7-8557U @ 1.7 GHz (4 cores)
4304
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i7-5775R @ 3.3 GHz (4 cores)
4277
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i7-8559U @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
4179
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i5-8279U @ 2.4 GHz (4 cores)
4136
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2012)
Intel Xeon X5675 @ 3.1 GHz (12 cores)
4039
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2018)
Intel Core i5-8259U @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
4028
 
iMac (27-inch Retina)
Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0 GHz (4 cores)
4020
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2020)
Intel Core i5-8257U @ 1.4 GHz (4 cores)
3949
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2019)
Intel Core i5-8257U @ 1.4 GHz (4 cores)
3912
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7600K @ 3.8 GHz (4 cores)
3788
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon X5670 @ 2.9 GHz (12 cores)
3716
 
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4771 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
3695
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7920HQ @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
3695
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7820HQ @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
3671
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7600 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
3657
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6920HQ @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
3637
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
3616
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
3616
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
3588
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4960HQ @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
3577
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Early 2019)
Intel Core i3-8100 @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
3571
 
Mac mini (Late 2018)
Intel Core i3-8100B @ 3.6 GHz (4 cores)
3570
 
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1650 v2 @ 3.5 GHz (6 cores)
3562
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon X5650 @ 2.7 GHz (12 cores)
3560
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
3527
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
3527
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6820HQ @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
3499
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
3461
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4870HQ @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
3458
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2015)
Intel Core i7-4770HQ @ 2.2 GHz (4 cores)
3441
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4980HQ @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
3433
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5675R @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
3400
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
3397
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.3 GHz (4 cores)
3392
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6700HQ @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
3356
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4850HQ @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
3295
 
iMac (21.5-inch Retina Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7400 @ 3.0 GHz (4 cores)
3206
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4770HQ @ 2.2 GHz (4 cores)
3191
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4750HQ @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
3168
 
iMac (27-inch Retina Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-6500 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
3168
 
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5575R @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
3020
 
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4670 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
3012
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2012)
Intel Xeon E5645 @ 2.4 GHz (12 cores)
2977
 
iMac (27-inch Retina)
Intel Core i5-4690 @ 3.5 GHz (4 cores)
2954
 
iMac (27-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
2924
 
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570R @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
2871
 
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4570S @ 2.9 GHz (4 cores)
2822
 
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i5-1030NG7 @ 1.1 GHz (4 cores)
2696
 
iMac (27-inch Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
2635
 
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
Intel Xeon E5-1620 v2 @ 3.7 GHz (4 cores)
2629
 
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i7-1060NG7 @ 1.2 GHz (4 cores)
2591
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon W3680 @ 3.3 GHz (6 cores)
2557
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon E5620 @ 2.4 GHz (8 cores)
2444
 
MacBook Pro (Retina)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
2420
 
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2600 @ 3.4 GHz (4 cores)
2416
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7567U @ 3.5 GHz (2 cores)
2359
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
2358
 
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3720QM @ 2.6 GHz (4 cores)
2323
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Early 2013)
Intel Core i7-3635QM @ 2.4 GHz (4 cores)
2311
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7360U @ 2.3 GHz (2 cores)
2294
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7360U @ 2.3 GHz (2 cores)
2287
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Retina Early 2013)
Intel Core i7-3740QM @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
2259
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7267U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
2252
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i7-6567U @ 3.3 GHz (2 cores)
2195
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
2158
 
MacBook Pro (Retina)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
2095
 
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i7-3615QM @ 2.3 GHz (4 cores)
2050
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2600S @ 2.8 GHz (4 cores)
2044
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6267U @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
1987
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6287U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
1962
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5287U @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
1935
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2016)
Intel Core i5-6360U @ 2.0 GHz (2 cores)
1900
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5557U @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
1899
 
MacBook Air (Early 2020)
Intel Core i3-1000NG4 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
1894
 
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5650U @ 2.2 GHz (2 cores)
1870
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i7-4578U @ 3.0 GHz (2 cores)
1859
 
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i7-4578U @ 3.0 GHz (2 cores)
1829
 
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz (4 cores)
1827
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5257U @ 2.7 GHz (2 cores)
1798
 
iMac (27-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2500S @ 2.7 GHz (4 cores)
1789
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4308U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
1770
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i7-5650U @ 2.2 GHz (2 cores)
1764
 
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4308U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
1753
 
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4278U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
1724
 
MacBook Pro (15-inch Early 2011)
Intel Core i7-2635QM @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
1721
 
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i7-7Y75 @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
1721
 
Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
Intel Xeon W3565 @ 3.2 GHz (4 cores)
1714
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i7-4558U @ 2.8 GHz (2 cores)
1675
 
Mac Pro (Early 2008)
Intel Xeon E5462 @ 2.8 GHz (8 cores)
1665
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4288U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
1657
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4278U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores)
1653
 
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core m3-7Y32 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
1625
 
MacBook Air (Late 2018)
Intel Core i5-8210Y @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
1614
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i7-4650U @ 1.7 GHz (2 cores)
1599
 
Mac mini (Mid 2011)
Intel Core i7-2635QM @ 2.0 GHz (4 cores)
1592
 
MacBook Air (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-5350U @ 1.8 GHz (2 cores)
1572
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina Late 2013)
Intel Core i5-4258U @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
1511
 
MacBook (Mid 2017)
Intel Core i5-7Y54 @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
1490
 
MacBook (Early 2016)
Intel Core m5-6Y54 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
1481
 
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
1479
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
1470
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
1444
 
iMac (21.5-inch Late 2015)
Intel Core i5-5250U @ 1.6 GHz (2 cores)
1434
 
MacBook Air (11-inch Early 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
1398
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2011)
Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz (4 cores)
1374
 
Mac mini (Late 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
1335
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Early 2014)
Intel Core i5-4260U @ 1.4 GHz (2 cores)
1330
 
MacBook Air (11-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i5-4250U @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
1311
 
MacBook (Early 2016)
Intel Core m3-6Y30 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
1310
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3520M @ 2.9 GHz (2 cores)
1299
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2013)
Intel Core i5-4250U @ 1.3 GHz (2 cores)
1269
 
MacBook (Early 2015)
Intel Core M-5Y31 @ 1.1 GHz (2 cores)
1191
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i7-3667U @ 2.0 GHz (2 cores)
1177
 
MacBook (Early 2015)
Intel Core M-5Y51 @ 1.2 GHz (2 cores)
1116
 
Mac mini (Late 2012)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
1105
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
1071
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina)
Intel Core i5-3210M @ 2.5 GHz (2 cores)
1041
 
MacBook Pro (13-inch Late 2011)
Intel Core i5-2435M @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
994
 
MacBook Air (13-inch Mid 2012)
Intel Core i5-3427U @ 1.8 GHz (2 cores)
980
 
iMac (21.5-inch Mid 2010)
Intel Core i3-540 @ 3.1 GHz (2 cores)
655
 
MacBook (Mid 2010)
Intel Core 2 Duo P8600 @ 2.4 GHz (2 cores)
470
 
